PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near 51st and Spruce Street at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police found the victim shot in the leg and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police chased four men running from the scene. Two of those men were apprehended and two guns were recovered.

There is no word on what led to the shooting at this time.