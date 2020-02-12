Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 66.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 66.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, mainly south of the city. High 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers throughout the day. High 68.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon. High 64.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High 57.

Saturday: Rain possible. High 55.

