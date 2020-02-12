weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers Around

AccuWeather: Showers At Times Next Several Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a couple of showers around (mainly during the afternoon). High 59.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Perhaps a stray shower around during the evening. Low 45.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Some sun early. Clouding up quickly with a bit of rain late in the day. High 61.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a bit milder. A few showers are possible during the morning. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 68.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain likely. High 66.

