PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a couple of showers around (mainly during the afternoon). High 59.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Perhaps a stray shower around during the evening. Low 45.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Some sun early. Clouding up quickly with a bit of rain late in the day. High 61.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a bit milder. A few showers are possible during the morning. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High 64.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 68.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain likely. High 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers Around
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News