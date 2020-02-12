PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: Temperatures today are much cooler than 24 hours ago. We went from highs in the 80s on Thursday to highs just in the 60s today. Along with the cooler temperatures, we've had showers around and a lot of clouds too. Winds are coming in out of the east bringing a noticeable breeze. As we head into this evening there will still be some showers around. Late tonight it's mostly cloudy with a low of 62.
SATURDAY: A warmer and drier day. We'll have a blend of clouds and sunshine with temperatures rebounding to 78.
SUNDAY: More clouds than sunshine. An approaching cold front later in the day may trigger an evening thunderstorm, high near 78.
MONDAY: A nice start to the week. We're expecting mostly sunny skies, high 83.
TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun, lots of clouds and a few showers or thunderstorms later in the day, high 82.
WEDNESDAY: We'll have a beautiful day with a good deal of sun and a high of 78.
THURSDAY: It stays nice and bright with temperatures a couple of degrees below average, high near 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, damp and cool today
WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News