AccuWeather: Coldest Night So Far This Season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This was a mostly sunny day with a pleasant high of 71. But, it felt cooler with winds gusting more than 30mph at times.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and temperatures drop. The low in Philadelphia dips to 46 with some outlying areas going down into the upper 30s. A frost advisory is in posted for Lehigh, Northampton Counties and the Poconos, with some scattered frost possible.

SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.

SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 74. A spotty shower can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: Clouds win out over sunshine for most of the day. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. We see a warmer high around 78.

TUESDAY: A few more showers are likely very early in the morning. Then, sunshine returns with a cooler high of 70.

WEDNESDAY: This is a sunny, nice day with another cool high of 68.

THURSDAY: A good deal of sunshine is expected again with a few patchy clouds around. The high: 70.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high is a comfortable 72.

