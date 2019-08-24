Weather

AccuWeather: Comfortable Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows 57-64.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 78.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 77.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly more humid. A shower is possible late in the day. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun and more clouds. High 86.

