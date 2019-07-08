AccuWeather: Damp and Humid Early, Nicer Later Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early showers give way to partly sunny skies today with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels later on. Temperatures slowly climb through the 70s during the afternoon with our high of 81 probably not arriving until early in the evening.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's very comfortable overnight. The low is 66 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping to 60.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a warm high of 89. It will be warm, but not all that humid.
WEDNESDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine and low humidity. It will be hot, however, so cool drinks will be important if you're working or playing outdoors. The high is 91.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will mix with additional clouds and it will become rather humid as we move through the day. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. Our high slips to 89.
FRIDAY: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the morning. The afternoon is more settled with some sun returning. It will still be rather muggy. The high is 88.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day, but with a break in the humidity. The high touches 90.
SUNDAY: It's still hot, but gradually more humid through the day. We should see a good deal of sunshine for most of the time, but a pop up thunderstorm is possible later in the day. The high climbs to about 92.
MONDAY: Look for another hot, humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 90.
