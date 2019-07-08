Weather

AccuWeather: Damp and Humid Early, Nicer Later Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early showers give way to partly sunny skies today with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels later on. Temperatures slowly climb through the 70s during the afternoon with our high of 81 probably not arriving until early in the evening.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's very comfortable overnight. The low is 66 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping to 60.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a warm high of 89. It will be warm, but not all that humid.

WEDNESDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine and low humidity. It will be hot, however, so cool drinks will be important if you're working or playing outdoors. The high is 91.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will mix with additional clouds and it will become rather humid as we move through the day. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. Our high slips to 89.

FRIDAY: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the morning. The afternoon is more settled with some sun returning. It will still be rather muggy. The high is 88.

SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day, but with a break in the humidity. The high touches 90.

SUNDAY: It's still hot, but gradually more humid through the day. We should see a good deal of sunshine for most of the time, but a pop up thunderstorm is possible later in the day. The high climbs to about 92.

MONDAY: Look for another hot, humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Vigil held for man kidnapped, killed in Camden
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co.
Tanker truck, car collide in Franklin Township
Show More
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
'Active shooter' alert to students of Jefferson University caused by glitch, officials say
Philly fans ecstatic after U.S. wins 4th women's World Cup title
Passengers stuck on tarmac for 5 hours at PHL
Eye drops sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled
More TOP STORIES News