AccuWeather: Dangerous Cold Continues Tonight

Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 4 p.m. on January 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The high in Philadelphia only climbed to 19 degrees. That's 21 degrees below normal. And, with strong gusty winds, wind chills were stuck in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear. It's still somewhat windy and cold. Our lows will drop to 12 in Philadelphia and the singles digits in some suburbs. Wind chills drop below zero again.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some clouds. After a very cold morning, the high moderates to a more bearable 31.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and some rain arrives during the day, but at least it's milder with a high of 45. Precipitation could begin as freezing rain in north and west suburbs, before a change to all rain.

THURSDAY: Rain will taper off during the morning or early afternoon, but it remains rather cloudy. The high shoots up to an early unseasonably mild 52.

FRIDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies, but it's brisk and colder again with our high plunging to 37. A flurry or snow shower is possible late in the day or at night.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, but even colder conditions with a high around 29.

MONDAY: Clouds break for sunshine The high is 40.

