AccuWeather: Freezing fog early, cool but dry this afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some dense fog is possible in South Jersey and Delaware early in the morning (some freezing fog, too, in some places with slippery patches on some roads). Overall, the first day of Kwanza features an increase in clouds over what we saw through most of Christmas Day. It's cool with a high of 48, but that's a few degrees above average. Winds are light.
TONIGHT: Look for cloudy skies with a light, stray shower here and there, but most of the area remains dry. The low is 38.
FRIDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another stray shower or sprinkle in a few places during the morning, but like Thursday night, most of the area will be dry. The high climbs to a slightly milder 52.
SATURDAY: It's a pleasant start to the weekend with sunshine, a few patchy clouds and another mild high around 52.
SUNDAY: Clouds will quickly take over and rain arrives during the afternoon. The high shoots up to 55.
MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild and breezy. The high is 57. It's possible that temperatures will drop off a bit during the afternoon.
TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. Our high dips to 44. We'll probably be in the mid to upper 30s at midnight.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummer's, but chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 45.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase. A shower is possible. The high is 47.
