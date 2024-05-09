Police confirmed to Action News that Alexis Nicole Kegler, 30, of Philadelphia, was killed in the wreck.

Philadelphia woman killed in party bus crash on I-95 in Maryland; 23 others hurt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured in a party bus crash in Maryland last weekend.

It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-95 in Harford County.

According to Maryland State Police, 24 people were on the bus when the driver lost control and struck a guard rail.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 23 other people were taken to area hospitals, some in serious condition.

State police told the Baltimore Sun that "Just Becuz Entertainment Party Bus Service," a Philadelphia company, was involved in the crash.

At the time of the crash, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said the company was not registered with FMCSA.

Further details on the crash were not released as of Thursday.