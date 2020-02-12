AccuWeather: Heat Advisory This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the area early Sunday, and the threat of severe weather remains for the region throughout the day.
Parts of Berks and Lehigh Counties are under a Tornado Watch early Sunday morning.
SUNDAY: The Storm Prediction Center actually has us under an elevated risk of seeing severe weather. We're going to allow for a thunderstorm to pop here or there. Meanwhile, the heat index could soar to about 100 degrees. During the evening there could be a pop-up thunderstorm out there as well. High 92. Heat Index 100.
The biggest threat for the Jersey Shore today is going to be that moderate risk of rip currents. Otherwise, we're looking at sunny clouds and humid conditions, no sea breeze.
Watching the tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias remains a threat for Florida and the southeastern U.S. and it's still on course to make that right hand turn. The track has come in a little bit now and it looks like it's going to run right over top of the Garden State by Tuesday afternoon and that means we're going to see some pretty big rains around here. The latest projections keep it in the two to four inch range with isolated heavier amounts up to six inches. This is going to be Tuesday and Tuesday night when flash flooding becomes a big concern, and it will be windy down at the Jersey Shore with gusts up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 88.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and very humid with periods of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. Flash flooding is a concern. Rainfall amount of 2-4" likely. It will be windy down at the shore with gusts up to 50 mph. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 88.
