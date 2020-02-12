AccuWeather: Hot And Sunny Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies through the majority of the day. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out later on, but most areas just stay dry. The high ticks up to a hotter 91.

FRIDAY: The heat returns full-force with the high reaching 95, making this the hottest day so far this year. It will be a bit humid. Once again, most areas stay dry, but an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center warns an isolated storm can be severe.

SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): We have a front dropping down out of New England which makes for a tricky forecast. For now, we're calling for partly sunny skies and a warm high of 87. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this is by no means a wash-out. That said, it's a good idea to have a plan to head indoors if you hear thunder.

SUNDAY: It's a nice end to the holiday weekend with party sunny skies. The high hits just under 90.

MONDAY: It's looks like we heat up again with sunshine mixing with some clouds and a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. Another isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY: It's hot and humid with another spotty storm possible and a high of 93.

