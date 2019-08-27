AccuWeather: Humid, cloudy, unsettled Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches for the next day or two. The wind and waves are still slowly subsiding so the risk for tomorrow will remain in the moderate to high side. Part of this due to T.D. #6 sitting offshore helping to churn up the ocean over the next 2 days until it swiftly departs on Thursday. Consider skipping any dip in the ocean and if you do enter the water, swim right in front of the lifeguards and follow their instructions.
Dorian still remains a tropical storm heading toward Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and then Florida for the weekend. The intensity forecast keeps it as a tropical storm or weak hurricane through this period. No rapid strengthening is forecast at this time.
TONIGHT: Turning humid with lots of clouds. Later in the night there will be some showers developing along the coast. The low is 68.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will be approaching from the west and T.D. #6 (forecast to be upgraded to T.S. Erin) will be riding northward well offshore. This will kind of be a squeeze play for us with lots of clouds all day and the threat of showers at any point. Dewpoints will already be at 70 degrees when you wake up so you will feel the humidity in the air. The best chance of more widespread activity looks to be in the late afternoon and early evening as the front approaches. High temps will warm slightly from the last few days, but still only reach the lower 80s. These showers/t'storms will just be our regular run of the mill type storms as severe parameters are all low.
THURSDAY: We we will see a west-northwest wind and lowering humidity under sunny skies. It should be a very beautiful late week with highs on Thursday of 83.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are with us again. It's still warm and nice with a high of 88. Very low humidity once again.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice, partly sunny start to the weekend with a high around 83.
SUNDAY: Not too bad of a day. Sunshine will lead to some clouds late day. There could be overnight thunderstorms possible. The high is 80.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 81.
TUESDAY: It's partly sunny and nice with a high of 82.
