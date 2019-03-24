Weather

AccuWeather: Less Wind, Milder

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing high clouds. Turning warmer! High 61.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 40-44.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light rain is possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 53.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52.

THURSDAY: Nice and mild for the Phillies Home Opener with plenty of sunshine. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm. High 74.

