AccuWeather: Light wintry mix today, some icing possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cloudy skies with a light wintry mix is in store today with rain to the south and some sleet and light freezing rain to the north. A bit of light snow is possible closer to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Gradually, rain will push up from the south and march into the northern suburbs during the morning and early afternoon, reducing the chance of icing. However. areas closer to the Lehigh Valley will see icy conditions last longer, perhaps well into the night. Today's high is near 40 in Philadelphia, but only about 33 in Allentown.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: This is for a light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and light snow in the NW half of the region. It's expected to gradually expire from south to north during the morning and afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing. The exception will be in northern suburbs closer to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, where near-freezing temperatures could linger into the night and perhaps overnight as well, causing a prolonged issue with icing. The best chance of ice forming will be on non-treated roads and walkways, along with handrails, windshields and car doors.
TONIGHT: Precipitation gradually winds down during the evening, with some additional snow or freezing rain showers still possible up closer to the Lehigh Valley. The low is 35 in Philadelphia, but below freezing in far NW suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some sunny breaks at times. It's not as cold in the afternoon with a high of 43.
THURSDAY: This is a partly cloudy, windy and much colder day with a high of just 36 and wind chills in the 20s for much of the time.
FRIDAY: This the coldest day so far this season, with a high of only 29 and wind chills in the teens. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but that won't help much in terms of how it feels.
SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 34.
SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a bit milder with a high of 42. Some rain or wet snow is possible at night.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain, which could begin as a wintry mix of snow and rain in the morning. The high is 41.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 41.
