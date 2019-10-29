Weather

AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks later in the day. Along the way, some spotty drizzle and light, brief showers are possible, most of this to the east of Philadelphia. The high is 66.

TONIGHT: Clouds hold their ground and more spotty drizzle is possible overnight, especially toward the shore. The low is a relatively mild 57.

WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a stray sprinkle around and another above average high of 69.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely for the holiday. The rain begins early and lasts through most of the day, before possibly tapering off in some neighborhoods by evening. A second round of steadier rain arrives later at night. The high is 73. Trick or treating will be mild, but it could also be damp depending on how the rain times out.

FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain gives way to a quick return of sunshine and drying, but it's a windy, cooler day with a high of 57.

SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 56.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52.

MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another cool high around 55.

TUESDAY: Look for a blend of sun and clouds with a stray shower around. The high improves to 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog ID'd
700 still not rebuilt 7 years after Superstorm Sandy
Troubleshooters: Headstones company accused of taking money but failing to deliver
Malcolm Jenkins, Meek Mill lead town hall on Philadelphia policing
22-year-old woman gunned down in Bristol Township
Son in custody after couple found dead in New Jersey home
Show More
Suspect stopped by Galloway Twp. mayor strikes again in AC
Ring doorbell cam captures driver crashing into parked cars
Women who flashed pitcher get banned from MLB indefinitely
Alprazolam recalled due to 'foreign substance' and infection risk
Federal authorities help take down violent drug gang in Reading
More TOP STORIES News