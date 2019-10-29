AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks later in the day. Along the way, some spotty drizzle and light, brief showers are possible, most of this to the east of Philadelphia. The high is 66.
TONIGHT: Clouds hold their ground and more spotty drizzle is possible overnight, especially toward the shore. The low is a relatively mild 57.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a stray sprinkle around and another above average high of 69.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely for the holiday. The rain begins early and lasts through most of the day, before possibly tapering off in some neighborhoods by evening. A second round of steadier rain arrives later at night. The high is 73. Trick or treating will be mild, but it could also be damp depending on how the rain times out.
FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain gives way to a quick return of sunshine and drying, but it's a windy, cooler day with a high of 57.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 56.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another cool high around 55.
TUESDAY: Look for a blend of sun and clouds with a stray shower around. The high improves to 60.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News