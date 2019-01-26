WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-26.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain or snow shower is possible. High 48.

MONDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A period of light rain is expected late in the day that could changeover to light snow and ice by evening as temperatures crash. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 25. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 22.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 22.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cold. High 28.

