AccuWeather: Milder this afternoon, windy and colder starting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold start is giving way to a much milder afternoon with lots of sun, less wind than yesterday and a high of 54.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze overnight. It's not as cold with a low of 36.

THURSDAY: Hopefully, you had a chance to get outside on Wednesday, because a chilly change is returning to the region. We'll see partly sunny skies, but a cooler high of 45 with winds increasing as the day goes on. Afternoon wind chills will be in the 30s.

FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine, a high of just 42 and winds gusting near 45mph at times. Wind chills will be no better than the low 30s.

SATURDAY: It stays brisk and chilly for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another cool high around 43.

SUNDAY: We're mostly sunny and still cool, but probably not as windy. The high hits 43 again.

MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 49.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!

WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy with another high around 58. At long last, we may actually see some rain, but probably not until later in the day or at night.

