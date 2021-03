AccuWeather: Milder this afternoon, windy and colder starting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold start is giving way to a much milder afternoon with lots of sun, less wind than yesterday and a high of 54.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze overnight. It's not as cold with a low of 36.THURSDAY: Hopefully, you had a chance to get outside on Wednesday, because a chilly change is returning to the region. We'll see partly sunny skies, but a cooler high of 45 with winds increasing as the day goes on. Afternoon wind chills will be in the 30s.FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine, a high of just 42 and winds gusting near 45mph at times. Wind chills will be no better than the low 30s.SATURDAY: It stays brisk and chilly for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another cool high around 43.SUNDAY: We're mostly sunny and still cool, but probably not as windy. The high hits 43 again.MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 49.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy with another high around 58. At long last, we may actually see some rain, but probably not until later in the day or at night.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app