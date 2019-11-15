Weather

AccuWeather: Milder Today, Colder For The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine today. A cold morning is giving way to a milder afternoon. Winds are light. The high reaches 53.

TONIGHT: Skies are generally clear, winds are light and it's cold. Evening temperatures drop through the 40s with our overnight low in Philadelphia dipping to 32. Many suburbs will reach into the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and colder again with a high of just 40 and wind chills in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're still chilly with a high of 42. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts over by the Shore. A bit of rain is possible, mainly at night.

MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible, the best chance being in the morning and closer to the ocean. The high improves to 44.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 52.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 54.

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with rain possible in the afternoon. The high reaches about 52.

