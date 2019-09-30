Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're seeing mostly cloudy skies today with an occasional light shower or spotty drizzle possible. Winds are light. The high is 74, cooler than what we experienced over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hang on across the region with another spotty shower or patchy drizzle around. The low is 61.

TUESDAY: Clouds give way to sun. The afternoon is warmer with a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with occasional clouds, but the big story will be the heat. We're expecting a record high of 93 (old record: 87 in 2002) with higher humidity. A late thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: This will be a cloudy and much cooler day behind a departing front with rain likely some of the time. The high dips to 76.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies persist. A couple showers are possible. Much cooler air busts into the region with our high slipping all the way down to 66.

SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are on tap. It's a little milder with a high of 69.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks and some showers are possible. The high reaches 70.

