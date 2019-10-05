Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 65.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Not as chilly. Lows 46-53.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a spotty shower around. High 74.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower or drizzle during the morning. A steadier period of rain is likely by afternoon. High 78.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 70.

