AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 65.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Not as chilly. Lows 46-53.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a spotty shower around. High 74.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower or drizzle during the morning. A steadier period of rain is likely by afternoon. High 78.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 66.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 70.
