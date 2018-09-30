WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on September 29, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: After a chilly start, temperatures will once again rebound in to the 70's. Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.

MONDAY: Patchy early morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Turning a little more humid during the afternoon. High 78.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Some rain or showers are possible late in the day. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 81.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. A late day shower is possible. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with the chance of a shower. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. High 79.

