AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Still Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially south of the city. A heavy downpour is possible. High 85.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming less humid. Lows 66-68.

MONDAY: After a somewhat muggy start, it will become pleasant during the afternoon. Expect a lot of sun mixed with a few clouds. High 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Still fairly comfortable. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: More sun than clouds, hot. High 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and rather humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 90.

