PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase after early evening stars. Lows will be a little milder than a normal November night. 40 in the burbs, 45 for Philadelphia.
SATURDAY: Some clouds in the morning, but peeks of sun will be seen as the day progresses. An upper level trough moves through and we'll see a high of 57.
SUNDAY: High pressures brings us a bright and sunny day with a slightly cooler high of 55. This is slightly above average.
MONDAY: We have an AccuWeather Alert for Monday with a strong storm cutting up from the south. The rain now looks to move in during the morning hours with the heaviest near lunchtime with the best chance of a gusty thunderstorm during this time period. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph, so some power outages can't be ruled out. As we head into the middle afternoon, the steady rain will shut off and just scattered showers are expected with some peeks of sun late in the day. Rain totals will be near an inch. At least the high is milder: 64.
TUESDAY: Behind the storm, it will be windy, chilly, and dry. Lots of clouds are expected with the cool, unstable air. High only 48, but with gusts to 40mph it will feel much cooler.
WEDNESDAY: This is a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high of just 46.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny with a seasonably chilly high of 48.
FRIDAY: Our dry stretch looks to continue with another day of partly sunny skies and cool air. Look for another high around 50.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Quiet last weekend of November
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More