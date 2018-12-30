AccuWeather: Rainy end to a very wet year

TONIGHT: Mainly clear before any clouds arrive late Monday morning. With the clear sky and nearly calm wind, temps will quickly fall to 20s in the burbs, 30s for the city.MONDAY: Morning sun will transition to clouds by mid to late morning. Rain will start falling in southern areas around lunchtime and northern areas shortly after. The rain will vary in intensity, but at times fall heavy later in the evening hours. The high is 48, but temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year. We expect between a half inch to inch of rain to fall in total.TUESDAY: This will be a transition day from near record warmth to more of a chill later in the day. It looks like the warmest part of the day will be near and just before sunrise. That is when we may try to touch the record high of 64 set back in 2005. It may stay in the 60s for part of the morning before temperatures fall all day into the lows 50s. It will be dry the entire day for the Mummers Parade. Sun will mix with clouds, but the wind will be fierce at times gusting to near and over 30mph.WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds and much cooler. High 43, still above normal.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.FRIDAY: More clouds with a shower or two. High 48.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 47.--------------------