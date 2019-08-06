AccuWeather: Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TUESDAY: Ahead of the next cold front,winds turn out of the southwest and that allows the humidity to return. We have a few thunderstorms near the coast this morning and scattered storms will develop around lunchtime today. We'll hit a late day high of 89.
WEDNESDAY: It's very warm and humid with a few thunderstorms likely during the day, and a better chance of evening/nighttime storms. The Storm Prediction Center says we have a chance for an isolated severe storm with potentially damaging winds and flooding downpours. High 90.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine returns and it's warm and humid with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High 90.
FRIDAY: High pressure approaches and a northwesterly flow brings a stretch of beautiful weather. Enjoy sunny skies and low humidity. High 87.
SATURDAY: With relatively low humidity and mostly sunny skies, it's a pleasant day with a high of just 84.
SUNDAY: We keep the sunshine and it stays comfortable. High 86.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and comfortable. High: 86.
