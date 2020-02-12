AccuWeather: Scattered Thunderstorms Tonight, Slightly Cooler Start to the Workweek

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a sunny and hot day, with a high of 91 in Philadelphia. But, the humidity was much lower than Saturday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves through. Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An isolated thunderstorms is possible. High 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. This is the pick of the week! High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, but still not all that humid. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm late in the day. High 91.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid, again. High 92.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, with a thunderstorm possible. It stays hot, with a high of 90.

