AccuWeather: Seasonable Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-26.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40.TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a period of light rain developing late in the day. Rain will change over to snow during the night. There is the potential for close to 1" to 2" in the city with 2"-4" north and west. High 45.WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 27. Wind chills in the single digits.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 27.SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High 32.SUNDAY: Milder with clouds and sun. High 40.