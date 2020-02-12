Weather

AccuWeather: Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was nice to see the sunshine today! But, it arrived with dropping temperatures and brisk winds, keeping daytime wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's still cold and somewhat breezy this evening, before winds diminish overnight. The low is 17 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the single digits. For many of us, tonight will be the coldest night that we've seen this winter season.

SATURDAY: This is another largely sunny day, but still cold with a high of 34. It will not be as windy as Friday.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 51.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely in the afternoon and evening. The high is still well above average: 58.

WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a pop-up shower possible, especially in the morning. Cooler air moves in with our high dropping to 44.

THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high around 34.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine to end to the work week with a cool high of 38.

