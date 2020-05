AccuWeather: Showers Today, Gradual Improvement Over The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a mostly cloudy day overall with occasional showers. The high is 69. Winds are light.TONIGHT: More showers are possible here and there. It's cloudy otherwise and mild with our low only dropping to 62.SATURDAY: The unsettled pattern continues for another day with lots of clouds in place and some more scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. The high creeps up to 74.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high hits 71.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): We start the day with low clouds and some spots could even see a little early drizzle. But by the afternoon, some sun returns and we get a pleasant high of 73.TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and our high shooting up to 80.WEDNESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with the high inching up to 82. The latest model runs keep us dry.THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and warm with a high around 84 and finally, some rain returns to the forecast in the form of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we have another shower or storm around. We're still in the middle of the warmest air mass of the season with a high of 85.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app