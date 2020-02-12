AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mild This Afternoon

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few early showers end quickly and clouds give way to sunny breaks today with a nice afternoon high of 70.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out overnight. A bit of patchy fog may form by morning, but not enough to prevent temperatures from taking a significant dip. Look for a low of 53 in Philadelphia with some outlying suburbs dropping into the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some occasional clouds. It's a pleasant afternoon with our high ticking up to 72.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It will be breezy and warmer with a high of 76. A late-day or night time shower can't be ruled out as a weak front passes through the region.

THURSDAY: Behind our departing system, we'll see a windy, cooler day with plenty of sunshine, but a high of just 68.

FRIDAY: Winds calm down and we get a nice dose of abundant sunshine, but it will still be cool with a high of 65.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a pleasant change temperature-wise with a warmer high of 72.

SUNDAY: This is another pleasant day with lots of sunshine and a high of 73.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower around. The high is 72. Steadier rain is possible, depending on what happens with a tropical system that's expected to hit the Gulf Coast late in the week. Some moisture from that storm may make it up into our region.

