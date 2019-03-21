AccuWeather: Spring Soaking to Wicked Winds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low pressure currently in southeastern Virginia is pulling in copious amounts of moisture off the Atlantic, giving our area a steady to heavy rain at times. This will continue into the evening as the low lifts northeastward.TONIGHT: Our steadiest rain probably lasts until 8 to 10pm and then becomes more showery through the night as the low slowly exits. Rainfall totals so far are nearing 1" in Wilmington, Lancaster and Reading with many other areas near ". When all is said and done some 2" totals are likely in the western suburbs with 1 to 1.5" likely across I-95 and the heart of the area. We have a Flood Watch in effect through the night for the I-95 metro area and extending into our northwest suburbs. The biggest concern is for some street flooding and ponding on roads, but some streams and creeks could rise enough to reach minor flood stage. This is not a flash flooding scenario, but rather one that we watch for slow rises on the waterways.We also have a Coastal Flood Advisory for the shore, the Delaware Bay and the Delaware River. High tide tonight along the ocean front is 8:30 to 9:30pm and then closer to midnight up the Delaware Bay/River. Minor flooding is expected in all the classic low lying places like Ocean City and Columbus Boulevard. This all thanks to a prolonged onshore flow today and the high astronomical tides. The low hits 44.FRIDAY: Low pressure will be slowly moving through coastal New England and continuing to strengthen. A few breaks of sun in the morning will lead to instability clouds and showers for the afternoon. The atmosphere will become very unstable and any shower will transfer down gusty winds of 40-50mph. High temps around 52, but with the wind it will feel much cooler.SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine, but winds will still gust to about 40 to 50 mph, with a slightly cooler with a high of just 49 Wind chills in the upper 30s much of the day! The winds die down at night, hopefully in time for the Union match at 7:30 p.m..SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like a generally sunny day with a few patchy clouds around. We also see a surge of milder air with our high climbing to 60 degrees.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. It's still mild with another high around 60.TUESDAY: Sunshine returns. It's windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 45.WEDNESDAY:Mostly sunny with a a high around 48.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and we get a warmer high of 56. Looks dry and seasonable for the Phillies home opener.--------------------