AccuWeather: Still Warm and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sunny breaks today. It's still warm and humid with a high of 88 (Heat Index: 90). Some spotty but strong thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and early this evening.
TONIGHT: A lingering storm is likely, especially closer to the coast. Otherwise, we see some clearing overnight and temperatures take a comfortable dip. The low in Philadelphia is 58.
TUESDAY: A front departs the region and much more comfortable weather follows. Look for plenty of sunshine with a nice breeze blowing and a high of just 73.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and still nice with a high of 75.
THURSDAY: Sun is followed by increasing clouds. It's warmer with a high of 80 and there's the chance of an afternoon or night time thunderstorm.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still warm with another passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Our high inches up to 83.
SATURDAY: We have a partly sunny, pleasant start to the weekend with another warm high around 83.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm, but more humid as we move through the day and a late shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 83.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and still warm with a high of 84. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
