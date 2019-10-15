AccuWeather: Super soaker on the way Wednesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet overnight. Seasonable lows near 54 in the city, 44 in the suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: We may actually start the day with a few peeks of sun before the clouds thicken so no issues for the morning commute. A few showers start to break out from midday on and then a six hour period of heavy rain lasts from mid afternoon to mid evening dropping 1" to 2" across the region. With a very dry ground, this will have a hard time soaking in and will more than likely runoff with ponding on roads. This will be an issue for the evening commute. We could even be dealing with some flash flooding in places if it comes down heavy enough in such a short period of time. By 10pm this is all lifting to our northeast and the winds start to really kick in. Wind gusts Wednesday night through Thursday will range from 40 to 50mph across the region.
THURSDAY: A cold front moves off to the east and those strong winds continue. A mostly cloudy sky and temperatures only in the upper 50s will make for a very chilly day on Thursday.
FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see more in the way of sunshine, but it's still a bit cool with a high of just 62.
SATURDAY: The sun is back in control and it's a pleasant start to the weekend. The high improves to 66.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a warmer high of 71 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).
MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds mix with the sun and a shower can't be ruled out. The high is 72.
TUESDAY: Skies are mostly cloudy. It breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high is still around 72.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News