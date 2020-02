AccuWeather: The Coldest Air So Far This Season Moving In

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another damp & dreary day, a very common occurrence this February! Temperatures varied greatly across the region with just mid 40s in the Lehigh Valley to upper 50s in southern areas like Dover & Millville. Philadelphia hit 48 degrees, five degrees above average.TONIGHT: Clouds thin out over overnight. Winds pick up near dawn as an Arctic front moves through. The low is 32 in Philadelphia, with the colder suburbs dropping into the mid 20s.FRIDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Cold air officially returns to the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 34 and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Anyone with plans in the evening should plan on bundling up. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s and it will still be somewhat breezy. The overnight low drops to 17 degrees, the coldest night so far this season.SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 34. It will not be as windy as Friday.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 51.TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely in the afternoon and evening. The high is still well above average: 58.WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a pop up shower possible. Cooler air moves in, with our high dropping to 45.THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high around 37.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app