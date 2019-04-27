AccuWeather: Tornado WATCH for parts of the area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of the area until 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26.
A Tornado WATCH means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A tornado warning would be issued if a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
FORECAST:
Morning showers and thunderstorms gave way to breaks of sunshine this afternoon, with a high of 71. This evening, a cold front is pressing in, creating a fast moving line of strong to severe storms sweeping through our region.
Take cover indoors on lower floors if you hear thunder and keep your phone set to receive weather alerts.
TONIGHT: Those thunderstorms pass to the east during the evening. A few additional showers are possible after that, but in general, the late evening hours feature drying. Clouds break and winds pick up overnight. The low is 49.
SATURDAY: The storm system is gone and sunshine roars back, but it's very windy and much cooler. Look for gusts up to 40 mph with a high of just 64.
SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend looks slightly milder with a high of 68, but clouds increase during the day and a few afternoon or evening showers can't be ruled out. These look light and spotty.
MONDAY: The start of the work week is looking fairly bright with partly sunny skies. The high will be slightly cooler at 64. A few showers are possible at night.
TUESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around. The high warms to 76.
WEDNESDAY: We may see a bit more sun for the first day of May. At the same time, it's still a bit unstable and shower or spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a pleasant 69.
THURSDAY: More clouds build back into the region and we end up with a little rain at times. The high hits 70.
FRIDAY: Some lingering showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds mix with sun and we see a warmer high of 72.
