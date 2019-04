AccuWeather: Tornado WATCH for parts of the area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of the area until 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26. A Tornado WATCH means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A tornado warning would be issued if a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.Morning showers and thunderstorms gave way to breaks of sunshine this afternoon, with a high of 71. This evening, a cold front is pressing in, creating a fast moving line of strong to severe storms sweeping through our region.Take cover indoors on lower floors if you hear thunder and keep your phone set to receive weather alerts.TONIGHT: Those thunderstorms pass to the east during the evening. A few additional showers are possible after that, but in general, the late evening hours feature drying. Clouds break and winds pick up overnight. The low is 49.SATURDAY: The storm system is gone and sunshine roars back, but it's very windy and much cooler. Look for gusts up to 40 mph with a high of just 64.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend looks slightly milder with a high of 68, but clouds increase during the day and a few afternoon or evening showers can't be ruled out. These look light and spotty.MONDAY: The start of the work week is looking fairly bright with partly sunny skies. The high will be slightly cooler at 64. A few showers are possible at night.TUESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around. The high warms to 76.WEDNESDAY: We may see a bit more sun for the first day of May. At the same time, it's still a bit unstable and shower or spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a pleasant 69.THURSDAY: More clouds build back into the region and we end up with a little rain at times. The high hits 70.FRIDAY: Some lingering showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds mix with sun and we see a warmer high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app