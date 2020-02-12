Weather

AccuWeather: Tracking Showers From Sally

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest and out ahead of our winds will switch to the southwest. This will increase dewpoints into the low to mid 60s making for a much more humid feel. It will also boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. In addition, the sky will become even dirtier with both high levels clouds and lower level clouds. A few showers will develop late today and areas south of the city will see a period of steady rain this evening and into tomorrow as what was Hurricane Sally tracks up the east coast. We'll miss the heavy rain and flood threat and just see a bit of rain.

FRIDAY: We will have a transition day. We'll start with rain, especially south of the city, and lots of clouds. Some sun will break though to finish the day as gusty northerly winds take over ushering in an even cooler airmass than we had this week. North-northeast winds at 12-20mph will make for a chilly feel as dewpoints plummet from the upper 50s to mid 40s by evening. High: 69.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be very bright, but have an October feel. Highs no better than the mid 60s with even Philadelphia dipping into the upper 40s for at least one night. Perfect for making that first fire of the season!

MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 66.

TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a warmer high of 71.

