AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid, Overnight Fog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another warm day, with the high in Philadelphia climbing to 71 degrees. That's six degrees above average.
TONIGHT: After a partly cloudy evening, patchy fog develops with the chance of some drizzle. It's a mild night, with the low just dropping to 61.
WEDNESDAY: More patchy fog can't be ruled out in the morning along with some spotty drizzle, but we're in for another pleasant afternoon. A front remains stalled to our north and this keeps us on the warm side of that feature with a continued southwesterly flow and an extension of unusually comfortable late-October weather. Look for a mix of sunshine, occasional clouds and another mild high of 76.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still very warm for October with a high of 77.
FRIDAY: More clouds build in and the high drops to 71.
SATURDAY: The front finally begins to slide to the southeast and our weather pattern chances. Look for a return to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 74. A couple spotty showers are possible as the front passes through.
SUNDAY: That passing front is gone to the south, leaving mostly cloudy skies. It's a lot cooler with a high of just 61.
MONDAY: More clouds mixing with sunshine. A few showers are possible. The high warms back up to 71.
TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds with a few showers possible. The high hits 70.
