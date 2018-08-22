AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today

TODAY: A few showers are possible here and there, but overall, this looks like a dry day, if not a little humid. Clouds mix with some sun. The high is a muggy 86.TONIGHT: Skies clear, humidity drops and it's a lot more comfortable with a low dipping all the way down to 65.THURSDAY: A strong area of high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity with dew points in the upper 40s and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but overall, this is looking like another nice day. Look for a high around 83.SUNDAY: Sun rules for most of the day with more clouds rolling into the region in the late afternoon or at night. Humidity rises during the day. The high is 88.MONDAY: The combination of summer time heat and humidity returns. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is a hot 92.TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, sticky one with another afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible. The high is 92 again.WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Look for a high around 90.-----