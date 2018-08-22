AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: A few showers are possible here and there, but overall, this looks like a dry day, if not a little humid. Clouds mix with some sun. The high is a muggy 86.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, humidity drops and it's a lot more comfortable with a low dipping all the way down to 65.
THURSDAY: A strong area of high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity with dew points in the upper 40s and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.
FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.
SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but overall, this is looking like another nice day. Look for a high around 83.
SUNDAY: Sun rules for most of the day with more clouds rolling into the region in the late afternoon or at night. Humidity rises during the day. The high is 88.
MONDAY: The combination of summer time heat and humidity returns. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is a hot 92.
TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, sticky one with another afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible. The high is 92 again.
WEDNESDAY: It's still hot and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Look for a high around 90.
