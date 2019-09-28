AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning more humid during the afternoon. High 85.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with a passing cold front. Lows 62-68.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 82.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, more humid. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: It's even hotter and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 92. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 74.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, much cooler! High 72.
