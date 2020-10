AccuWeather: Warm Today, The Big Chill On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with some sun today. It's warm with a high of 73. A spotty passing shower is possible during the afternoon, but most areas remain dry.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies and dropping temperatures. Wear a couple of extra layers if you're heading out this evening. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s and by dawn, we'll be all the way down to 46 for our low.SUNDAY: The front that's spent days stalled just to our north is finally to our south and that's ushering in some marked changes. Look for plenty of clouds, limited sun and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching 54. Some late day and evening showers are likely.MONDAY: We're in for somewhat of a rebound in temperatures with a southerly wind kicking in which bumps our high to about 68. Another shower is possible in the morning, but clouds will probably break for some sunshine during the afternoon.TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cool day with a high of 62. A shower or two is possible, mainly in the morning.WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a chance of some rain, mainly early in the day. The high is cool again with another 62.THURSDAY: This is looking like a largely overcast day with a chilly rain possible. The high is just 61.FRIDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly end to the work week with a high of only 57. A bit of additional rain is possible.SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Clouds and a spotty morning shower give way to abundant sunshine and it looks like a dry evening for trick or treaters. But this is also a chilly day with an afternoon high of just 58. Temperatures in the evening will dip into the low 50s. Remember to "fall back" when you got to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time comes to an end.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app