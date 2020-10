AccuWeather: Warmer Stretch Begins Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some patchy fog is possible over the next couple of mornings, but overall, we're looking at a very nice week. This afternoon will feature partly sunny skies with a high of 70 in Philadelphia and most suburbs getting into the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog possible my dawn. The low is cool, but not too bad at 54.TUESDAY: A foggy start in some areas gives way to another great afternoon with partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 73.WEDNESDAY: More patchy fog can't be ruled out in the morning, but we're in for another pleasant afternoon. A front remains stalled to our north and this keeps us on the warm side of that feature with a continued southwesterly flow and an extension of unusually comfortable late-October weather. Look for a mix of sunshine, occasional clouds and an even milder high of 75.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still very warm for October with a high of 76.FRIDAY: We have periods of sun and clouds with that front still parked to our north, allowing a continuation of very warm weather and another high around 76.SATURDAY: The front finally begins to slide to the southeast and our weather pattern chances. Look for a return to mostly cloudy skies with a high of just 70. A couple spotty showers are possible as the front passes through.SUNDAY: That passing front is gone to the south and partly sunny skies return, but it's a lot cooler with a high of just 65.MONDAY: More clouds well up and we get a few showers entering the region. The high dips to 63.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app