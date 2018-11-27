AccuWeather: Wind whipped Wednesday

TONIGHT: Overnight it stays breezy and wind chill values by dawn will be in the lower 20s.WEDNESDAY: The pressure gradient tightens even more with that low still in New England and high pressure trying to push into the southeastern U.S. A Wind Advisory has now been issued for gusts of 40 to 50mph between 6am and 4pm. With temperatures near 40 we'll see wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s. Once again we will see very little in the way of sunshine and with some upper level energy pivoting around that low pressure system we could see a flurry or two. Nothing to be overly excited about, but if you see a flake or two of snow you know why. Some of the flurries could even be from remnant snow showers coming off the Lake Erie.THURSDAY: Not as windy on Thursday as high pressure builds toward us, but still breezy. More in the way of sunshine with mid and high level clouds mixing in. High temps rebound slightly to the mid 40s.FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44. There could be a few sprinkles in the afternoon and evening with a warm front.SATURDAY: It now looks like we'll see periods of rain Saturday afternoon and night. Not a super soaker, but around a quarter inch of rain. High 49.SUNDAY: The rain may linger into the morning, otherwise we'll see clouds and some sun. It turns breezy and milder. High 60.MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 54.------