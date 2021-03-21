Crowds gathered outdoors for the first day of spring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather was warm for the first day of spring, and many took full advantage.Action News went to The Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday, where the warm weather drew a large crowd."I would rate it a ten out of ten. It's perfect," said Jeff Sadiq about the weather, who was visiting from Atlanta, Georgia.Many enjoyed time spent with their relatives and friends for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns were in place."We just walked around the art museum," said Nasim Jones, from North Philadelphia, out for a walk with his niece.It was also a great day to exercise as people were out riding bikes and jogging amid the warm weather conditions.As COVID-19 restrictions began to ease up in Philadelphia, some viewed the sunny forecast as the light that shines at the end of the tunnel.