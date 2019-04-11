Weather

Download the AccuWeather app today!

6abc has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather!

Get the free AccuWeather app for the iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for the Android

AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Getting it is easy. Simply download the free AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the minute weather alerts for your region.

6abc and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the Philadelphia region, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.



Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today! Your 6abc StormTracker app will be shut down on April 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherfloodingheatsnowstormrainappsevere weatherheat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News