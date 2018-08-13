WEATHER

Water rescues, flooded roads as flash floods overtake parts of Delaware Valley

Darby Borough in State of Emergency following flash flooding: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., August 13, 2018

Downpours and flash floods caused traffic nightmares and damage throughout the Delaware Valley on Monday.

Action News viewers have been sending in photos of videos of what they have been witnessing via the hashtag #6abcAction on social media.

Darby borough declared a State of Emergency after the Darby Creek crested over its banks. The 900 block of Main Street was flooded and multiple water rescues were required to get residents to safety.

In King of Prussia, it was slow going on Route 202 as rain pelted windshields reducing visibility.

Heavy flooding caused closures on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Schuylkill Expressway.

King of Prussia hit by flash flooding: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 5 p.m., August 13, 2018



There was more trouble over in West Chester as floodwaters lapped near doorsteps.

Action News viewer Sarah Kathleen sent us this video of flooding in West Chester on Monday, August 13, 2018.



In Chester, cars got stuck at West 2nd Street and Tilghman streets. First responders were called out to help.

In Lower Merion, water quickly pooled onto thoroughfares like Haverford Road and began to creep across the streets. Drivers navigated around them trying to avoid the deep spots.

At Haverford Station, high water prompted shuttle buses to operate between Wynnewood Road and Bryn Mawr Stations. Some commuters showing up for the trains were forced to make alternate plans. The Norristown High-Speed Line was affected earlier, but service has resumed.

Action News viewer Jonathan Patten sent us this video of flooding in Hockessin, Delaware on Monday, August 13, 2018.



Two children and an adult were rescued from a car that got stuck in floodwaters in Delaware. It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down. They were able to rescue all three from the vehicle.

Children rescued from car in Delaware floodwaters. Action Cam footage from August 13, 2018.


Upper Darby police have warned residents to stay away from Lansdowne and Huey and Marshall Road from Lansdowne into the city.

"Police are actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding. Please stay off the roads," the Upper Darby police tweeted.



While the Schuylkill River is expected to crest Tuesday just below flood stage, there were many areas around the city of Philadelphia that were left underwater for some time Monday.

Police blocked traffic for some time to both Martin Luther King and Kelly drives to traffic due to a muddy, flooded mess.

Flooding around the city of Philadelphia following heavy rains: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 4 p.m., August 13, 2018



Floodwaters also closed Route 23 in King of Prussia.

Action News viewer J.P. Tracey sent us this video of flooding in West Bradford Twp. on Monday, August 13, 2018.



The Bais couple live on the first floor of the Willowbrook Apartments in East Norriton. A stream runs just feet from their back door.

East Norriton residents deal with flooding. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 13, 2018.


They say when the heavy rains came, it overflowed the banks, and within minutes, a foot of water was inside their home.

"Everything, my furniture, my clothes, expensive jewelry was wet. I was so scared," resident Brachis Bais said.

In Darby, Delaware County, the Darby Creek flooded nearby streets. A number of fire departments responded to the neighborhood with boats to help residents out of apartments.

Flooding in Darby. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 13, 2018.



Meteorologist Adam Joseph reported flooding on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.



------
