Flooding strands New Jersey drivers and homeowners; PATCO resumes service

Burlington County, New Jersey has announced a Declaration of Emergency due to the severe flooding. Officials are requesting Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency.
The water was waist deep in some parts of Westville, New Jersey.
"I got the alerts so I figured I'd move my car. Went back to bed. Woke up 2 a.m. to this bad squealing sound which was my central air under water," Westville resident Keith Murray said.
His basement was already filled with water, as were many others.
Evacuees and their four-legged loved ones found shelter and snacks at the Red Cross shelter.
"They were rushed out of their homes due to the evacuation because of the flood. So we're providing them a safe place to stay here at the municipal building," Laura Steinmetz of the American Red Cross said.
In Bellmawr, I-295 was closed in both directions for hours.
Floodwaters stretched across the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic was at a standstill. Some cars were stuck and stalled from floodwaters.
Alexis Huaca of Gloucester City hit flooding on a ramp and pulled over. She came to get a view of the highway from the nearby overpass.
"My car is up here actually. I got it off the ramp, but it was smoking and everything so just letting it sit for a little bit," Huaca explained.
Thomas Williams of Burlington didn't see the floodwaters until it was too late.
"Water is real high. I tried to stop and reverse to go back up to try to avoid being stuck, and it was too late," Williams recounted.
For hours, cars went nowhere. Some drivers got out and walked around, waiting for water to recede.
Edward Echevarria of Atlantic City told Action News he didn't see the floodwaters until he was in them around 1:45 a.m. He was terrified.
"I thought I was going to die for a second. My car shut down. I couldn't even get out of the car. The locks wouldn't work or nothing. Smoke started coming out through the vents. I'm thinking the worst," Echevarria described.
All lanes of 295 in Bellmawr were opened shortly after 6:45 a.m.
Elsewhere on 295 in National Park, police were helping to move cars from high water. The visibility was low during the pounding rain.
Brian Nederostek of Linwood said he was going around 15 mph when he ran into high water.
"The flood went over the hood and over the sidewalls and completely stalled my engine out, and now my car is stuck in a giant puddle of water," Nederostek said.
In Brooklawn, Route 130 was underwater near Verchio's Produce. One driver was waiting for her car to dry out after good Samaritans pushed her to the parking lot of Brooklawn Diner.
"I got stuck. It was all flooded. Once I got to the bridge my car completely cut off underneath the bridge and I was stuck there for 30 minutes," she explained.
In Vincentown, Burlington County, homes on the Lenape Trail near the Rancocas Creek had to be evacuated.
In Woodbury, Gloucester County, high water covered the 400 block of Mantua Pike.
Drivers still made their way around, plowing through the flooded roadway, which is not recommended.
PATCO suspended a majority of its service for the entire morning due to storm damage at several New Jersey stations and track areas.
It will resume service at noon with a special schedule. Trains will run every 28 minutes making stops at all stations except Ashland which remains closed until further notice.
⚠️SERVICE SUSPENDED DUE TO STORM DAMAGE ⚠️#PATCO service is suspended this morning (6/20) as a result of issues created by last night's storm. Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway. pic.twitter.com/lyXUUBFCoc— PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 20, 2019
NJ Transit, meanwhile, suspended the River Line in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding. It was restored just after 8 a.m.
River Line Service is restored between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex following earlier flooding. Service is on or close to schedule in both directions.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 20, 2019
In Philadelphia, the Action News van was covering the heavy rain, when it came upon a flooded I-76 in Grays Ferry. Action News reporter Katherine Scott captured water splashing the windshield of the van.
We were driving in Action News van on 76 approaching Grays Ferry when this happened. I was recording the rain- we didn’t even see flooding until we were on top of it. pic.twitter.com/NfLJnJ6uL4— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 20, 2019
In Montgomery County, the heavy rain caused a roof to collapse.
Fire crews were surveying the damage to the Acme Market on the 1600 block of Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown.
Employees who were inside said the force of the collapse broke the pipes of the sprinkler system causing water to go everywhere.
The workers were able to get out safely.
There is no word when the Acme will reopen.
Cars were taking in water in Wyomissing, Berks County.
The fire department responded to the parking lot of a Wawa on Route 222.
They were assisting drivers who needed help.
A Flash Food Watch remains in effect for the entire region through late Thursday night.