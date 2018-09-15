HURRICANE FLORENCE

How Hurricane Florence stacks up against other historic storms

See how slow-moving Florence, which continues to soak North Carolina, stacks up to other historic cyclones. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Slow-moving Florence has dropped record amounts of rainfall on North Carolina, and the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm isn't done yet.

The NWS Newport/Morehead City office reported 25.77 inches of rain at their Hoffman Remote Operated Weather Station on Saturday, beating the previous record by more than an inch.

In addition to the official report, an unofficial report from a weather observer said 30.59 inches of rain was recorded a mile north of Swansboro, North Carolina.

For comparison sake, Hurricane Harvey soaked parts of Texas with 51 inches of rain, Hurricane Matthew dumped 20 inches on North Carolina, Hurricane Katrina produced 15 inches of rainfall in Louisiana and Superstorm Sandy dropped a foot of rain in one Maryland town.

It's important to note that rainfall amount alone doesn't determine how significant flooding and other impacts will be; there are many factors that influence that.

Check out the video above to see how other historic storms from recent years stack up.

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland.

