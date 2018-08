Coachella is one of the hottest musical festivals, figuratively and literally.It takes place in Indio, Calif., in mid-April, when highs are usually in the middle to upper 80s but can sometimes soar into the 100s, according to AccuWeather Shade is often at a premium at Coachella, so attendees should be sure to drink plenty of water during the festival. Wearing a hat and sunglasses and applying sunscreen are other ways music lovers can beat the desert heat.Without taking proper precautions, spectators could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.