Jersey shore prepares for Dorian's impact

LONGPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- The winds have picked up down at the shore Wednesday. The waves were noticeably bigger as they smashed against the sea wall in Longport, New Jersey.We're already noticing some of the effects of Dorian.As a result, the public works department in Margate wasted no time in making sandbags should the rains from the storm cause things to flood.They want residents and local businesses to be able to get as many as they need.Up in Brigantine, they're worried about a potential storm surge, so all lifeguard boats and stands were brought in.Mike Morrell with the beach patrol said, "We had 15 boats we had to get and stands that the guys sit on, we got them off. There's four more and then everything will be off the beach."Brigantine Beach Patrol says they're expecting some of the biggest waves and strongest currents so far this season so they might have to close the beach to swimming.That's something Beach Patrol in Ocean City is also considering.They say even if the storm doesn't make a direct impact with any parts of the shore, the currents can become very dangerous.Lt. Bryan Theiss said, "You know, 50 to 100 miles each way could make a huge difference so right now we're just in that monitoring mode."Though after living at the shore for 39 years in Longport, a man who goes by the name Captain Bob says he doesn't mind a storm or the waves.In fact, he enjoys them as long as they stay behind the sea wall."We just want it to be scenic and beautiful," he said.